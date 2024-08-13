Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $2.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE NRDY opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 114,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Nerdy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

