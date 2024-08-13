Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth about $3,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 146.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 488,692 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Annexon by 37.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 290,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 47.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth about $10,061,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

