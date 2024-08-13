Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
