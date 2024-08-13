Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 11.89 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.05.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.