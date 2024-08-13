Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBXG stock opened at 11.89 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 9.31 and a twelve month high of 13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.05.
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
