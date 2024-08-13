Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.89 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Nevro from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nevro

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NVRO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.