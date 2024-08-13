Northland Securities Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $28.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,480.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $313,281 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

