Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NVAX opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Novavax by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 29.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novavax by 17.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

