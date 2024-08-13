NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in NRG Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

