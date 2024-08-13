Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.43

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $12.88. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 498,440 shares.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 460,053 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,629,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,591,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 210,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 143,380 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

