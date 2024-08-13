Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.43

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $12.88. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 498,440 shares.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
