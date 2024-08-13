Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 3rd

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NUW opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

