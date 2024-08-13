Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JGH opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

