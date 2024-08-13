Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 3rd

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMS opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

