Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 3rd

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NMS opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.31.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.