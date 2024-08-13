Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 3rd

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In other Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $199,989.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,524.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

