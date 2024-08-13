Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

