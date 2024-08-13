OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 565 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,156.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCI stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.92%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

