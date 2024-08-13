OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.