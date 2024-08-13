ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONON. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $39.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts predict that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

