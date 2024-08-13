Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on ONCT
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 20.6 %
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.