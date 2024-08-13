Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 20.6 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

