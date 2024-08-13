Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTRK opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.61.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 304.29% and a negative net margin of 186.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTRK Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

