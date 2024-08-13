Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.16

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.16 and traded as low as C$40.86. Open Text shares last traded at C$40.92, with a volume of 636,283 shares changing hands.

Open Text Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Open Text

In other Open Text news, Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total transaction of C$9,828,775.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

