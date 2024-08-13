Oppenheimer Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $15.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORIC opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after buying an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.