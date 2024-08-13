Oppenheimer Raises PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target to $40.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

PACS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PACS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

PACS opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $934.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.07 million. Analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

