OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 853,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

