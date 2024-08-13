Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Up 11.5%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 7,223,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 22,744,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.32.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

