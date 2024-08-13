Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $15,102,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

