Oshkosh Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Dividend History for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

