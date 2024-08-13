Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

PACB opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $389.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

