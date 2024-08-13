Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.91% from the company’s current price.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

