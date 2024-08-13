Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.22.

PCRX stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,557 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

