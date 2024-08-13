Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.22.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

