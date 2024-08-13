Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCRX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.22.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $12.29 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.