Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $839.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

In related news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 over the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% during the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 195,406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,099,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

