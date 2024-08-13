Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $839.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $184,026.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 288,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,499 shares of company stock worth $565,108. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

