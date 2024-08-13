Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. Papa Johns International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.