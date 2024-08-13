Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of PZZA opened at $46.00 on Friday. Papa Johns International has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth $323,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

