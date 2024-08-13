Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,850,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 932,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

