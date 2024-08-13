PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

PAR Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

PAR opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 59.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,194,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

