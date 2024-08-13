Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

