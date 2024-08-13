Park National Corp OH Acquires Shares of 2,514 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $20,854,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,667,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,898,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

NYSE GEV opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

