Park National Corp OH Buys New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

