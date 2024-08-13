Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

