Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,666 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 97,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

