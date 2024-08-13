Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

