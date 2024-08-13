Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

