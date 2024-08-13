Park National Corp OH Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $231.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

