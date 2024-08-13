Park National Corp OH Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

