Park National Corp OH Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

