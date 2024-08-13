Park National Corp OH Has $225,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Progressive by 548.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $124.06 and a twelve month high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

