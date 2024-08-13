Park National Corp OH Has $238,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

