Park National Corp OH Has $360,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

